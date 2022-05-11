Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,722 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,273 shares of company stock worth $20,817,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

