Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of CBIZ worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CBIZ by 16.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,651 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.17.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.