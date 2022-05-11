Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 153,702 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 581,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 1,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 452,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,803,000.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CICC Research started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

FINV stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

About FinVolution Group (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.