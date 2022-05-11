Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,726 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Banner by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

