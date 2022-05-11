Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of LX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

