Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

