Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 58,821 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,821 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

BATS EZU opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

