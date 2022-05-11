Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,308 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.