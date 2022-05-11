Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

