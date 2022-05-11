Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 488.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

