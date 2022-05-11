Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Tops $455,250.76

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $455,250.76 and approximately $20,466.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00524443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032882 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,024.08 or 1.87351820 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.79 or 0.07423693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

