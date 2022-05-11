LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) has been given a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.38 ($145.66).

FRA:LEG opened at €94.66 ($99.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.15. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

