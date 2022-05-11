Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $15.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. 10,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,143. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

