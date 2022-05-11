Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Lemonade updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
LMND stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.04.
LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.
About Lemonade (Get Rating)
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
