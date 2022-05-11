Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 2,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,947,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

