LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Buys $656,700.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,379. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $228.81. The company has a market capitalization of $755.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $20,751,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

