Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.12

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.12 and last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 25671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

