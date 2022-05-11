Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in April

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCRTF remained flat at $$1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCRTF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

