Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.24

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 25486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock valued at $815,983. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

