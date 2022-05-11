Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.52. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 9,700 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

