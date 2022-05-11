Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 56215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 71,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 51,736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

