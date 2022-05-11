Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 56215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
