Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Up 2.7% After Earnings Beat

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $112.74 and last traded at $112.74. 759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.
The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,311,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,469,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.81.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
