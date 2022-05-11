Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

