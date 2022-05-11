Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Up 2.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $117.63. 2,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,056,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.57.

The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

