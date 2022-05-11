Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 211.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

