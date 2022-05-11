Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $36.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 1,445,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

