Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.19

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 4140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $344,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 259.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 62,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

