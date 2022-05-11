Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 13.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 41,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,664,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

LILM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

