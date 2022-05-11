Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 13.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 41,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,664,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
LILM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
