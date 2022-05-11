Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Limbach updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,620. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

