Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,201,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 170,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $77.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.