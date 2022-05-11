Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.79. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LNN opened at $125.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $4,504,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

