LiqTech International (LIQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. LiqTech International has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect LiqTech International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LIQT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.
