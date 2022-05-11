Lisk Hits Market Cap of $126.84 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003436 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $126.84 million and $16.54 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00013479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

