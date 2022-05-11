Lisk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.20 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $173.91 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

