Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 676.7% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LTMCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 106,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
