Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 465.1% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,052,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 736,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,946. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Get Lithium alerts:

Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.