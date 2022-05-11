Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 465.1% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,052,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 736,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,946. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
