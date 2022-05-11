Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 160,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock valued at $138,629,658. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

LYV stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

