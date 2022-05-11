Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG):

4/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

4/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55).

4/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75).

4/27/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/31/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/29/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74).

3/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.69).

3/11/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 58 ($0.72).

Shares of LYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,385,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,204. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

