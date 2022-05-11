loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Releases Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 70,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. loanDepot has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $649.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $796,500 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 187,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.