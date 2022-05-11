Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 664.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.13. 978,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,546. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

