Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 43,750 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 357.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $163.27. 193,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

