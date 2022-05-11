Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 346.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.01. 28,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,077. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.55 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

