Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $3.43 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,440. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.92.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

