Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $4.03 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 135.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,375. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.