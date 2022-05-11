Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,197. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

