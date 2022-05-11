Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Invitation Homes by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 721,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 261,674 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,313. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

