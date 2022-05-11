Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 293,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

