Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. The company has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.