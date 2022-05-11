Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,836,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.