Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes $2.56 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,461. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.